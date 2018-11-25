The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a “fishing vessel in distress” off of the Jonesport coast in Washington County.

“Crews are responding off Jonesport, for fishing vessel in distress; three people in survival suits abandoned ship; no injuries reported; (Coast Guard) Station Jonesport and Air Station Cape Cod responding,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard’s official twitter account.

The Coast Guard’s twitter account reported that “three people from fishing vessel Overtimer have been recovered safely by crew of another (fishing vessel), Bad Behavior, who will be transporting them to shore. Coast Guard crews are verifying condition of Overtimer and observing for pollution.”

This story will be updated.

