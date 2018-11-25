The San Francisco 49ers said Sunday they plan to release linebacker Reuben Foster after he was arrested at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida, on a domestic violence charge.

An arrest report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said Foster was booked into jail at 11:11 p.m. Saturday and released Sunday on $2,000 bail. Foster was arrested by Tampa police at the Grand Hyatt hotel where the team was staying before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Foster, a 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama, will be placed on waivers Monday. The other 31 teams will have an opportunity to claim him, although the NFL could place him on the commissioner’s exempt list if he is signed. Spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is reviewing the matter.

Foster, 24, was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence. Police spokeswoman Janelle McGregor said Elissa Ennis, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with Foster over the last three years, told police that Foster slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face. McGregor said officers observed a 1-inch scratch on Ennis’ left collarbone.

Ennis previously accused Foster of hitting her in February but later recanted the allegations.

BROWNS: Former Arizona Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians doubled down on his interest in coaching the Browns and told NFL.com he would keep Freddie Kitchens as his offensive coordinator if he were chosen for the job.

Arians first entertained the possibility of coming out of retirement to coach the Browns three weeks ago when he told the Canton Repository and GateHouse Media Ohio, “Cleveland is the only job I would consider.”

In an interview with NFL.com for a story published Sunday on the league’s website, Arians said, “I would listen to the Browns and only them.” He also said his wife would support his return to coaching.

Kitchens coached quarterbacks and running backs under Arians in Arizona. After Arians announced his retirement Jan. 1, Kitchens joined the Browns as a running backs coach/associate head coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after the organization fired Coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Oct. 29.

Arians also told NFL.com he would consider keeping interim coach Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator. The Browns are 2-1 since Williams and Kitchens were promoted.

TEXANS: When Houston takes the field Monday night against the Tennessee Titans in its first game since Robert “Bob” McNair died on Friday, the players will carry a reminder of the team’s late owner and founder.

Affixed to the back of each player’s helmet as they try to set a franchise record with their eighth straight win will be a small decal in the shape of a football with simple white block letters bearing his initials of “RCM.”

One of the NFL’s most influential owners, McNair had battled both leukemia and squamous cell carcinoma in recent years. He was 81. The team did not release a cause of death, but said he died peacefully with wife Janice and his family by his side.

While McNair hadn’t been around the team much this season as his health declined, he’d been a near constant presence in years past. He was often seen sitting on a golf cart watching his team practice or standing on the field before games.

McNair’s son, Cal, has been serving as the team’s chairman and chief operating officer.

