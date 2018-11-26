A crash on Commercial Street in Portland Monday morning snarled traffic and sent multiple people to local hospitals.
The crash involving two vehicles took place near the intersection of Commercial and Park streets at the beginning of the morning commute and cause significant traffic delays in the area.
Capt. John Brennan of the Portland Fire Department said four ambulances were used to transport people to local hospitals for treatment of injuries that appeared to be minor. He did not have any further information about the people involved or the nature of their injuries.
Brennan said no one had been trapped in a vehicle following the crash. No one was charged in connection with the crash, police said.
Emergency crews cleared the scene shortly before 8 a.m.
