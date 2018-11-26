AUGUSTA — A pickup truck struck and killed a pedestrian Monday night near the west entrance to Memorial Bridge.

Augusta police blocked traffic from crossing the bridge shortly after the accident was reported about 7 p.m., and part of Cony Circle was closed as well.

Augusta police Lt. Vicente Morris said the accident occurred near a crosswalk between Swan Street and the Penney Memorial United Baptist Church parking lot. He said the pedestrian, a man, was killed instantly.

The accident was being reconstructed with assistance of the Maine State Police, and Morris said the identity of the dead man – who is from Augusta – would not be made public until after relatives are notified, likely by Tuesday morning.

Morris had no information about the driver, who stayed at the scene after the accident.

Morris said police are following routine protocol in investigating the fatal crash, and that includes taking blood samples of those involved.

While it was dark by 7 p.m., Morris said the streetlights were on. A snowstorm that was headed for Augusta had not arrived in the city yet.

