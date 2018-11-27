LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ryan McMahon made two free throws with 7.1 seconds remaining in overtime before Jordan Nwora made another from the line with 3.1 seconds left to seal it as Louisville upset No. 9 Michigan State 82-78 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

McMahon scored all seven of his points in the extra session from the line to finish with a career-high 24. Nwora’s clinching free throw followed his 3-pointer with 2:05 left that gave the Cardinals (4-2) the lead for good in an exciting matchup that ended a two-game slide and gave first-year coach Chris Mack his first significant win with the program.

Louisville needed just about every point to hold off the Spartans (5-2), who had a chance to get close with Joshua Langford (15 points) at the line. But he missed the first of two free throws with 4.2 seconds left and failed to hit the rim on an intentional miss, a violation that gave Louisville the ball and led to Nwora’s free throw.

(5) NEVADA 79, LOYOLA-CHICAGO 65: Caleb Martin had 21 points, twin brother Cody Martin scored 20 and the Wolf Pack (7-0) beat host Loyola-Chicago (4-3) in an NCAA Tournament rematch.

Loyola beat Nevada by one point in the NCAA South Regional semifinals last season – the only other meeting between these programs. That victory came during a stunning Final Four run for the Ramblers.

PENN STATE 63, (13) VIRGINIA TECH 62: Myreon Jones scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to lead Penn State (4-2) to an upset win at home against Virginia Tech (5-1).

Lamar Stevens added 14 points and eight rebounds and Rasir Bolton chipped in 11 points for the Nittany Lions (4-2), who snapped the Hokies’ five-game winning streak. It was Penn State’s first win over a nonconference Top 25 team at home in 20 years.

MEN’S HOCKEY

USM 1, SALEM STATE 1: Tyler Mathieu scored, Anthony D’Aloisio made 22 saves, and the Huskies (1-5-3, 1-4-1 NEC) ended a three-game losing skid with a draw against the Vikings (2-5-2, 2-3) at Salem, Massachusetts.

Mathieu put Southern Maine ahead with 42 seconds remaining in the first period on a power-play goal, assisted by Michael Green. Jimmy Currier’s power-play tally pulled Salem State even 1:43 into the third.

Share

< Previous

Next >