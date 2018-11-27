ASHBURN, Va. — Washington claimed Reuben Foster off waivers Tuesday after the San Francisco 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest.

The team announced the move in a statement from senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams acknowledging the circumstances surrounding Foster.

“The (team) fully understands the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben,” Williams said.

“If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone.

“Let me be clear, Reuben will have to go through numerous steps including the full legal process, an investigation and potential discipline from the NFL, as well as meetings with counselors associated with the team before he will ever have the opportunity to wear the burgundy and gold as a player.”

The team says conversations with former Alabama teammates led to the decision to claim Foster. There are seven other Alabama products on the team.

BRONCOS: Temarrick Hemingway is the latest tight end to get his shot with the Broncos, who have lost three tight ends to season-ending injuries.

The Broncos (5-6), who visit the Bengals (5-6) this weekend, promoted Hemingway from their practice squad when they placed Jeff Heuerman on injured reserve.

VIKINGS: The Vikings placed safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve, ending his season after a groin injury limited him to only five games.

TEXANS: The Texans set a team record by running for 281 yards in beating Tennessee on Monday night, 34-17.

Now they will try to keep their running game going against Cleveland when they attempt to extend their franchise-record winning streak to nine games.

Houston’s big rushing performance came thanks in large part to the performance of Lamar Miller, who ran for a season-high 162 yards.

Miller’s night was highlighted by a franchise-long 97-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Texans have run the ball well all year and rank fourth in the NFL by averaging 136.5 yards rushing.

Share

< Previous

Next >