Portland officials have dropped a proposal to build a homeless shelter on land next to the city-owned Barron Center – a proposal that riled Nason’s Corner residents and ignited a citywide debate ways to help some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

City Manager Jon Jennings told the Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee Tuesday that staff no longer believes the Barron Center campus is appropriate for a 150-bed shelter and soup kitchen, although the city is keeping open the possibility that one or more smaller, specialty facilities may end up there.

The announcement came prior to the committee’s formal endorsement of a plan to build a single new city-run homeless shelter to replace the aging and outdated Oxford Street Shelter, which has been in Bayside for over three decades. The three-member committee unanimously endorsed building a new city-run shelter with up to 150 beds. The committee also endorsed possible partnerships with area nonprofits that could create additional smaller facilities for seniors, the mentally ill and homeless women.

“If the committee feels as though this is the appropriate model to pursue, with our two current partners and the possibility or probability of other partnerships with others, such as Preble Street, we as staff no longer believe that the Barron Center is the appropriate location for the emergency shelter or the homeless service center,” Jennings said.

City Councilor Belinda Ray, who leads the committee, said the Barron Center is being dropped as a potential shelter location partly because of informal conversations with other city councilors.”I don’t think there’s will on the council to place it there, and people have different reasons for that,” Ray said.

The city has yet to identify any other preferred sites.

Although pleased with the committee recommendation, Ray said much work – and controversy – remains ahead as they delve into specific locations – work that could begin at the committee’s second meeting on January.

“Every conversation we have moves us to a better place,” she said. “This is a really tough topic, and meetings and conversations going forward are bound to be uncomfortable. But we have to get comfortable with that discomfort, because this is a task we have to finish.”

Residents of the Nason’s Corner Neighborhood organized to oppose the plan, saying it would bring crime and other problems that have plagued Bayside to their quiet residential neighbohood.

Maya Lena, president of the Nason’s Corner Neighborhood Association, said neighbors are pleased the Barron Center is no longer being considered for the city shelter. However, the group still has many questions that need to be answered before they can get behind one or more specialty facilities being built at the edge of their neighborhood.

“I definitely think the neighborhood is breathing a sigh of relief that there won’t be a 200-bed shelter at the Barron Center,” Lena said. “We’re eager to learn more about (the proposed partnerships) before any decisions are made. Hopefully the city has learned through this process that it’s better to engage neighbors before making decisions.”

The Oxford Street Shelter can accommodate 154 people sleeping on thin mats placed on the floor. It is routinely overcapacity, so city officials often set up an additional 75 mats at the Preble Street day shelter to accommodate the overflow.

Ray believes 150 beds will be large enough, as long as staff continues its efforts to find longterm housing for people who stay at the shelter for long periods of time. Although numbers have been climbing at the city’s Family Shelter, she said numbers at Oxford Street are trending downward.

Staff believes the nonprofit partnerships would allow the city to focus on an emergency adult shelter with 150 beds or fewer and additional services such as meals and health care.

The committee vote brings to a close a debate that’s been ranging for months about potential shelter models.

Over the summer, city staff recommended building a 200-bed shelter for adults at the city-owned Barron Center nursing home property on Brighton Avenue, near the city border with Westbrook. The harsh criticism from the Nason’s Corner neighborhood prompted the council to ask staff to look for other locations and other models while still keeping the Brighton Avenue site as a possible location.

A new staff proposal unveiled two weeks ago would include a consolidated city shelter while also working with two nonprofits, Avesta Housing and Opportunity Alliance, to create specialized facilities for adults 55 and older who need assisted living and for the mentally ill.

City Councilor Brian Batson, whose district includes the Barron Center, was not initially supportive of the staff recommendation for 150-bed shelter and partnerships with Avesta Housing and Opportunity Alliance. Batson voted in support to the staff recommendation on Tuesday, after making it clear that the city would pursue additional partnerships, including the Preble Street, a prominent social service agency that says it is willing to operate a new women’s shelter.

“Preble Street’s proposal was ultimately the driving force behind me being able to get behind the single city-build shelter,” Batson said.

Preble Street had not responded to requests for information about it’s involvement in the city’s shelter planning process, but Acting Executive Director Donna Yellen told the committee Tuesday that the agency is interested in building and operating a women’s shelter with up to 80 beds that would coordinate services and care for women struggling with substance use disorder, mental illness, violence and trauma. To do that, however, the city would have to donate land in a location deemed mutually acceptable to the nonprofit and city, which would take on the design, development and construction of a new shelter.

“This is a draft summary of a proposal that has not yet been voted on by the Preble Street board,” Yellen said. “But we are open to undertaking a serious commitment to the feasibility of a specialized women’s shelter as long as the city is willing to contribute the land and to agree on a comprehensive homeless sheltering and services plan.”

Although the committee recommendation is for only one city-run shelter, Mayor Ethan Strimling said it moves the city closer to a scattered-site model that he has advocated for. But Strimling still thinks 150-beds is too large and will be difficult to site.

“This compromise provides the specialized scattered sites that many of us were looking for, while also giving those who wanted a single site something to hang their hats on,” Strimling said. “I look forward to the work ahead bringing this model to life.”

