ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s offense is peaking just in time for its ultimate stress test against Alabama.

The Bulldogs (11-1, No. 4 CFP) scored 111 points in their final two regular-season wins over UMass and Georgia Tech. Georgia stacked an impressive string of eight consecutive quarters without a punt over its final three games.

SEC TITLE GAME WHO: Georgia (11-1) vs. Alabama (12-0) WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Atlanta TELEVISION: CBS

The challenge for Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs is to keep piling on the points against a stout Alabama defense and keep pace with the powerful Crimson Tide. A high-scoring game may be Georgia’s best path to an upset win and repeat Southeastern Conference championship on Saturday.

Fromm has thrown 24 touchdown passes, including 14 to Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman.

“I think it’s going to be the best challenge we’ve had, honestly,” said Alabama safety Xavier McKinney.

As usual, No. 1 Alabama (12-0, No. 1 CFP) has relied on strong defense. It is a rematch of last season’s national championship game, a 26-23 overtime win for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama boasts its customary top-six national rankings in scoring defense and total defense. The defense has been overshadowed by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s big year, capped by his five touchdown passes in last week’s 52-21 win over Auburn.

Fromm will see some of the same players from the Alabama defense he faced at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in last season’s national championship game. Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is the former longtime Alabama defensive coordinator, and Fromm said the Crimson Tide’s defense reminds him of the Georgia unit he faces in practice.

“Yeah, they definitely have some returning players,” Fromm said. “And they have some really good players. But schematically, they’re doing a lot of similar stuff they did last year, very similar to our defense. And I think it’s just kind of very similar to what we see every single day in practice, so hopefully we can be very successful with that.”

One year ago, Fromm was completing his freshman season while relying heavily on senior tailbacks Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Chubb and Michel became the first Georgia tandem to each reach 1,000 yards rushing in the same season.

Incredibly, two different Georgia backs are within reach of 1,000 yards this season. D’Andre Swift has topped 100 yards in four of the last five games and leads the Bulldogs with 962 yards rushing. Elijah Holyfield has 896 yards.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is Swift and Holyfield kept enjoying success even while injuries forced constant changes on the offensive line.

“A lot of guys went down,” Holyfield said. “But we were very deep at the offensive line. It’s one of our strongest positions on the team. So all the other guys who stepped up this year came in and did a really good job … almost as if the (starting) line’s been in there the whole time.”

Asked how he thinks the line will handle the challenge from Alabama’s defensive front, Holyfield said, “I think we’ll be fine.”

Fromm threw for four touchdowns in the 45-21 win over Georgia Tech despite attempting only 16 passes. He has completed 69.1 percent of his passes, a school-record pace that ranks eighth in the nation.

“They’ve got a great group of receivers, a lot of guys who are athletic, very talented, speedy,” McKinney said. “And then a great quarterback who makes good reads and good throws, accurate throws.”

