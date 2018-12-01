BASKETBALL

P.J. Dozier scored 13 of his 23 points in the third quarter to go with 12 assists as the Maine Red Claws handled the Capital City Go-Go 111-95 at the Portland Expo.

Dozier scored nine points over the final 5:35 of the third quarter as the Red Claws (5-8) outscored the Go-Go (3-6) 17-6 to take a 77-67 lead.

Nick King added 11 points on 5-of 5-shooting for the Red Claws, and Vitto Brown and Justin Bibbs each chipped in with 10.

COLLEGES: Nick Mayo, the former Messalonskee High standout, hit a contested 3-pointer as time ran out to complete a comeback from a 23-point deficit as Eastern Kentucky edged High Point 70-69 in North Carolina.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Michael McNicholas opened the scoring after 2:28, and Alex Kile and Morgan Adams-Moisan scored in a 34-second span late in the first period as the visiting Maine Mariners grabbed a three-goal lead and rolled past the Manchester Monarchs, 5-2.

Adams-Moisan added his second of the game midway through the third period for Maine (10-7-0-1) before the Monarchs (9-7-0-1) scored twice. Alex Kile rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal.

HIGH SCHOOLS

CROSS COUNTRY: Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, a junior at Mt. Ararat, placed 46th out of 203 participants with a time of 15:42.7 at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon.

Liam Anderson of California was the winner of the 5K event in 14:57.6.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Gemma Landry had two first-period goals as Lewiston (3-0) took a 4-0 lead and cruised past Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (1-2) 6-1 at Portland. Nicoletta Coupe scored for Cape.

Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (3-0) scored three goals in the first and third periods to earn a 6-2 win over Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (1-2) at Auburn. Jayme Morrison and Madison Pelletier scored for Greely.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Max Franz of Austria conquered the snow and fog at Beaver Creek, Colorado, for his first super-G victory.

Racing was delayed an hour as course workers cleared a considerable amount of snow from the track. With snowflakes still falling, Franz found just a little more speed in a tightly contested event.

Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria won a downhill for the second straight day, at Lake Louise, Alberta.

GOLF

PGA: Tony Finau shot a 5-under 67 that turned out to be good enough for a three-way tie for the lead in the Hero World Challenge at Nassau, Bahamas.

Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm each shot a 69. They joined Finau at 13-under 203.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Defending champion Cameron Smith shot a 5-under 67 to increase his lead to three strokes over Marc Leishman after three rounds of the Australian PGA Championship at Gold Coast, Australia.

SOCCER

COPA LIBERTADORES: Plans to complete the violence-delayed final in Madrid were thrown into disarray when River Plate refused to accept the game against Boca Juniors being moved from Argentina.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Natalie Geisenberger of Germany improved to 3 of 3 on the season, winning the women’s race at Whistler, British Columbia.

Julia Taubitz of Germany won the silver and Emily Sweeney of the U.S. held on for third.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles