BASKETBALL

P.J. Dozier scored 13 of his 23 points in the third quarter to go with 12 assists as the Maine Red Claws handled the Capital City Go-Go 111-95 at the Portland Expo.

Dozier scored nine points over the final 5:35 of the third quarter as the Red Claws (5-8) outscored the Go-Go (3-6) 17-6 to take a 77-67 lead.

Nick King added 11 points on 5-of 5-shooting for the Red Claws, and Vitto Brown and Justin Bibbs each chipped in with 10.

COLLEGES: Nick Mayo, the former Messalonskee High standout, hit a contested 3-pointer as time ran out to complete a comeback from a 23-point deficit as Eastern Kentucky edged High Point 70-69 in North Carolina.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Michael McNicholas opened the scoring after 2:28, and Alex Kile and Morgan Adams-Moisan scored in a 34-second span late in the first period as the visiting Maine Mariners grabbed a three-goal lead and rolled past the Manchester Monarchs, 5-2.

Adams-Moisan added his second of the game midway through the third period for Maine (10-7-0-1) before the Monarchs (9-7-0-1) scored twice. Alex Kile rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal.

HIGH SCHOOLS

CROSS COUNTRY: Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, a junior at Mt. Ararat, placed 46th out of 203 participants with a time of 15:42.7 at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon.

Liam Anderson of California was the winner of the 5K event in 14:57.6.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Gemma Landry had two first-period goals as Lewiston (3-0) took a 4-0 lead and cruised past Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (1-2) 6-1 at Portland. Nicoletta Coupe scored for Cape.

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (3-0) scored three goals in the first and third periods to earn a 6-2 win over Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (1-2) at Auburn. Jayme Morrison and Madison Pelletier scored for Greely.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Max Franz of Austria conquered the snow and fog at Beaver Creek, Colorado, for his first super-G victory.

Racing was delayed an hour as course workers cleared a considerable amount of snow from the track. With snowflakes still falling, Franz found just a little more speed in a tightly contested event.

• Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria won a downhill for the second straight day, at Lake Louise, Alberta.

GOLF

PGA: Tony Finau shot a 5-under 67 that turned out to be good enough for a three-way tie for the lead in the Hero World Challenge at Nassau, Bahamas.

Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm each shot a 69. They joined Finau at 13-under 203.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Defending champion Cameron Smith shot a 5-under 67 to increase his lead to three strokes over Marc Leishman after three rounds of the Australian PGA Championship at Gold Coast, Australia.

SOCCER

COPA LIBERTADORES: Plans to complete the violence-delayed final in Madrid were thrown into disarray when River Plate refused to accept the game against Boca Juniors being moved from Argentina.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Natalie Geisenberger of Germany improved to 3 of 3 on the season, winning the women’s race at Whistler, British Columbia.

Julia Taubitz of Germany won the silver and Emily Sweeney of the U.S. held on for third.

