MONDAY
Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.
WEDNESDAY
Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.
THURSDAY
Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.
FRIDAY
Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. 797-2487.
SATURDAY
Public supper, including baked beans, salads, casseroles and pies. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, at Raymond Road, Brunswick. $9, $4 for children. 725-2185.
-
Local & State
South Portland's incoming mayor aims to mend rift over rentals
-
Local & State
Housing developers among six bidders for Mercy Hospital site
-
Politics
Poliquin's election challenge faces long odds
-
Politics
South Portland special election draws two candidates for District 5 seat
-
Local & State
Former fire chief sues Ogunquit amid effort to recall selectmen