Maine education officials have received a 5-year, $2.9 million federal grant to help schools with training and materials for local school safety plans.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Education is for a state Department of Education initiative that helps districts develop school emergency operations plans. All districts are required to have such plans, and the initiative is intended to help schools and communities “prepare for, respond to, and recover from critical incidents,” according to the Maine DOE.

In addition to free training and technical assistance, the grant will pay for free customizable emergency plan templates to districts, especially high-need schools in rural areas.

