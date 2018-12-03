NEW YORK — Running back Kareem Hunt went unclaimed on NFL waivers Monday, three days after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunt was cut Friday after TMZ released a video showing him pushing and kicking a woman last February at a Cleveland hotel.

Police didn’t charge Hunt with a crime but the Chiefs released him for being untruthful with them about what happened.

Hunt is on the commissioner’s exempt list and cannot play even if another team signs him. The NFL said it’s continuing its investigation.

Hunt, the NFL’s leading rusher as a rookie in 2017, almost certainly would be fined and suspended by the NFL under its personal conduct policy should he find another team.

BRONCOS: Denver is holding out hope that cornerback Chris Harris Jr. can return from a broken right leg in a month – and it will be in the playoffs to make it matter.

“He’s week to week and he won’t go to IR,” Coach Vance Joseph said. “He needs rest and rehab, and we’ll see how it falls in a (few) weeks. I think it’s great news for Chris. He has time to hopefully recover and heal up, and hopefully we’re still playing.”

CHARGERS: The team released offensive tackle Joe Barksdale, who started 43 games over the past four seasons.

Barksdale started the opener against Kansas City before suffering a knee injury and missing the next five games. He then played in the next four but was declared out for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh for a non-injury-related reason.

CARDINALS: The satisfaction from a stunning victory at Green Bay was tempered by news that rookie wide receiver Christian Kirk and starting left guard Mike Iupati are out for the season with injuries.

Kirk, who was developing into a dynamic force, has a broken foot. Iupati, who has dealt with ailments throughout his time with Arizona, has a knee injury.

JETS: QB Sam Darnold’s return could come Sunday.

He’ll be monitored in practice this week before the team determines whether he’ll start against Buffalo. The first test will be whether he practices fully Wednesday when the Jets get back to work.

• Coach Todd Bowles said the 26-22 loss at Tennessee after blowing a 16-0 lead to extend the losing streak to six games will stick with him “for the rest of my life.”

BROWNS: Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol after getting hurt in Sunday’s loss at Houston.

Ward was injured in the first half and didn’t return in a 29-13 loss to the Texans, who won their ninth straight game.

PANTHERS: Desperate to shake things up amid a four-game losing streak, Coach Ron Rivera said he’s taking over defensive playing calling duties.

In addition to demoting defensive coordinator Eric Washington, the Panthers also fired defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant secondary/cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura. The moves were announced after Rivera met with the owner, David Tepper, and General Manager Marty Hurney.

SUNDAY NIGHT’S GAME

CHARGERS 33, STEELERS 30: Michael Badgley kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play to lift visiting Los Angeles (9-3) over Pittsburgh (7-4-1).

Badgley initially missed a 39-yard kick but Pittsburgh was called for offside. Badgley’s ensuing 34-yard attempt was blocked, but the Steelers again were flagged for jumping across the line before the snap. He drilled his third attempt at the game, even though the Steelers were offside again.

Share

< Previous

Next >