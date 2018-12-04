AUGUSTA — Maine’s Republican governor will not administer the oath of office to lawmakers at their ceremonial swearing-in ceremony.

Gov. Paul LePage’s spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz said Tuesday that the governor is scheduled for back surgery Wednesday, when the new batch of lawmakers will be sworn in.

Chief Justice Leigh Saufley of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court will instead administer the oath of office.

Maine’s Constitution sets the swearing-in of each new Legislature for the first Wednesday of December.

Rabinowitz said LePage was in Washington, D.C., Monday to pay respects to late President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at 94.

Bush will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda until services Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

LePage said non-essential state offices will be closed Wednesday, coinciding with a national day of mourning for Bush.

