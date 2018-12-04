NEW HIRES

Garth Altenburg was hired as director of Camp Timanous, a summer camp for boys in Raymond that was recently purchased by The Timanous Foundation.

Altenburg brings more than 20 years of experience as an educator and camp professional to Timanous. He currently serves on the boards of Maine Summer Camps and the American Camp Association, New England chapter.

Ray Hamlin joined Envelope Architecture & Consulting as lead architectural designer.

Hamlin brings over 20 years of architecture and building envelope investigation expertise. He recently worked at Building Envelope Specialists in South Portland.

Greenbacker Group LLC announced it hired two new members of its legal and operations team in its Portland office.

Hallie Gilman joined the firm as general counsel in its Portland office.

Gilman previously worked as an energy attorney at Bernstein Shur in Portland.

Gabrielle Laporta joined as vice president, tax and compliance.

Laporta was previously chief financial officer of CLYNK.

Ellen Bemis joined AMHC as chief executive officer.

Bemis, of Presque Isle, brings two decades of experience as CFO of Aroostook County Action Program. She has been a member and past president of AMHC’s Board of Directors since 2011.

Demont & Associates, Inc. hired Brian Grzymski as an associate.

Grzymski previously worked for MSCI, Inc.

