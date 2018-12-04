Portland School District is temporarily relocating Bayside Learning Community staff and students to other buildings after a water main break over the weekend damaged the building, officials said Tuesday.

The damage at 28 Portland St. will require moving the students to Portland High School and East End Community School for about a month, while facilities staff repair the damage, according to a release from the district.

A water main break at this building, shown when it was the Goodwill Industries building, has prompted the temporary relocation of Bayside Learning Community staff and students to other buildings. John Patriquin/2013 Press Herald file Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The school serves 36 students with emotional and/or mental health diagnoses and has 25 staff members.

“These types of transitions can be difficult for staff, parents, and, most importantly, for students,” Superintendent Xavier Botana said. “I want to thank the staff at all three buildings. They are perfect examples of what it looks like to be collaborative, responsive, and student-centered members of a team. After the initial shock, they have rolled up their sleeves and taken initiative to figure out how to make this work.”

The Bayside school shares a single three-story building with the district’s central administrative offices, which are located upstairs and uses an address of 353 Cumberland Ave. The former Goodwill Industries building was purchased for $3.6 million in 2013 to house the administrative offices, which were then at Casco Bay High School, and Bayside Learning Community, formerly known as the West Program, that was in leased space in Falmouth.

Noel K. Gallagher can be reached at 791-6387 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: noelinmaine

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: