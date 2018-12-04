Kurt Busch and sponsor Monster Energy will move to Chip Ganassi Racing next season for Busch’s 20th season in NASCAR.

The partnership announced Tuesday is a one-year contract for Busch to drive the No. 1 Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from Monster. It is believed the one season as teammate to Kyle Larson will be Busch’s final year of fulltime NASCAR competition.

Busch won NASCAR’s Cup title in 2004 and counts the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 among his 30 career victories. He spent the last five seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Busch will replace Jamie McMurray, who has driven for Ganassi in 13 of his 17 seasons at the Cup level. McMurray is expected to race in the Daytona 500 for Ganassi, and he’s been offered a management role with the team.

GOLF

PGA: The PGA of America is leaving Florida for a $520 million development in the Dallas area that will include a 500-room hotel, a massive conference center and two golf courses that will bring major championships back to Texas.

The decision Tuesday followed approval of an incentives package by the Frisco City Council and other government entities. The move is not expected until the summer of 2022, about the time the two golf courses, a 9-hole short course and practice areas are to be finished.

The first tournament will be the Senior PGA Championship in 2023.

As part of the agreement, the PGA Championship will be held at one of the two courses in 2027 and 2034.

SOCCER

FRENCH LEAGUE: Two French league matches scheduled for Saturday have been postponed amid expected anti-government protests.

The affected games are Paris Saint-Germain against Montpellier and Toulouse against Lyon.

In both cases, the French league says authorities requested the postponement. It says the matches will be rescheduled.

The government is grappling with widespread protests against fuel taxes and other grievances, with Paris plagued by rioting last weekend.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Amid warm weather to start the European winter, the three-time delayed ski-cross World Cup season opener is now set for Dec. 17.

The International Ski Federation says a night race under lights has been scheduled at the Swiss resort of Arosa. It was originally set for Dec. 11.

Two more planned World Cup events – in Val Thorens, France, from Dec. 6-8 and Montafon, Austria, from Dec. 13-15 – have been canceled.

OLYMPICS

CURLING: Russian medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky has been banned for four years in a doping case that cost Russia the right to fly its flag at the Winter Olympic closing ceremony this year.

Krushelnitsky won the bronze medal in mixed doubles with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova, but they were stripped of the result after he tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.

Russian athletes were not allowed to compete under their own flag in Pyeongchang as punishment for past doping offenses. Krushelnitsky’s doping case and another involving a bobsledder helped delay the lifting of the sanction until after the closing ceremony.

