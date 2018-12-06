Maine will get more than $26 million in federal funds to pay for road and street improvements and traffic light upgrades.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins announced an award of $26.6 million in a news release Thursday. The Republican chairs the Senate’s transportation appropriations subcommittee and Maine has received transportation grant funding for 10 years in a row, spokesman Christopher Knight said.
The funding comes from a competitive grant program called the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, formerly called the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER, grant.
Roughly $11 million of the grant will help pay for a $22 million Maine Department of Transportation project to repair and improve key roads in Kingfield, Woodstock and Fryeburg in western Maine.
Waterville will get $7.3 million toward a $9.2 million project to change the traffic flow and improve the city’s downtown road system and complete a pedestrian walkway near the Kennebec River.
The final $8.2 million will be spent to support a $16.5 million MDOT project to update 104 of the 804 traffic lights statewide with new technology to improve traffic flow and safety.
Peter McGuire can be contacted at 791-6325 or at:
Twitter: @PeteL_McGuire
