NEW HIRES

Maine Medical Partners announced the following new hires:

Elizabeth Seiverling, M.D., dermatology. Seiverling was previously an assistant professor at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Monica Thim, D.O., hospital medicine. Thim is board-certified in internal medicine and will split her time between Maine Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Sei-Gyung Sze, M.D., Maine Children’s Cancer Program. Sze is a pediatric hematologist/oncologist and cares for kids and young adults with a wide variety of diagnoses.

David Polisner, M.D., geriatric medicine. Polisner previously served as a medical director, hospital medicine service, and as chief of the division of inpatient medicine at Mercy Hospital in Portland.

Bram Geller, M.D., MaineHealth cardiology. Geller worked as a health care provider in Malawi and led community service trips to Grenada and Australia, along with volunteering his time at community clinics.

Matija Burtis, D.O., in Maine Medical Center’s Weight & Wellness Program as medical director of the obesity management program for adults. Burtis’ clinical interests include obesity medicine, preventative medicine and women’s health across a lifespan.

Kimberly Malka, M.D., division of vascular surgery. Malka recently completed the Vascular Surgery Integrated Residency program at the University of Massachusetts.

Andrew Schwartzman, M.D., MaineHealth cardiology. Schwartzman previously worked for Tufts Medical Center and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Zhyldyz Kabaeva, M.D., Cape Elizabeth internal medicine. Kabaeva completed a second residency at Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she was chief resident.

Adam Normandin, M.D., Portland family medicine. Normandin will also work with the Preble Street Learning Collaborative. He completed his family medicine residency at Maine Medical Center.

Melanie Leu, M.D., pediatric specialty care, Division of Genetics. Leu is board-certified in family medicine, medical genetics and genomics.

Stephen Tuohy, M.D., MaineHealth cardiology. Tuohy completed a cardiac electrophysiology fellowship through the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

Rebecca Kalman, M.D., Palliative Medicine program at Maine Medical Center. Kalman joined MMC to complete a second fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine and split her time between anesthesia and palliative medicine.

Kiranjot Gujral, M.D., endocrinology and diabetes. Gujral comes to MMC from Maine General Hospital.

John Lowery, D.O., Falmouth Family Medicine as an attending physician, associate medical director, site leader and residency co-director. Lowery previously worked for Central Maine Medical Center as medical director and on the faculty of its family medicine residency program.

Lauren Del Prato, D.O., neurosurgery and spine. Del Prato completed her fellowship in pain medicine from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Nicholas Colacchio, M.D., orthopedics and sports medicine. Colacchio completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at New England Baptist Hospital and Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He completed an adult reconstructive fellowship at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte, NC.

Christina Mimikos, D.O., otolaryngology. Mimikos completed her residency in otolaryngology – facial plastic surgery at Michigan State University and her fellowship in head and neck surgery from Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

Ross J. Feller, M.D., orthopedics and sports medicine, as the group’s hand and upper extremity surgeon. Feller finished a fellowship in hand, upper extremity and microvascular surgery at the University of Utah.

Amy Mayhew, M.D., psychiatry department at Maine Med. Mayhew will assume physician leadership for the child and adolescent psychiatry division’s outpatient clinic at 66 Bramhall St. She previously worked for Cambridge Health Alliance in Massachusetts as medical director of the psychiatry access program.

PROMOTIONS

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Co. promoted two financial advisers to vice president.

Glen Martin was named vice president, private client adviser. Martin joined F.L.Putnam as a private client adviser in 2016.

Scott Mazuzan was named vice president, private client adviser, and director of communication and engagement. Mazuzan has served as a private client adviser at F.L.Putnam since 2016.

