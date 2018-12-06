The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a deal with right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, according to multiple media reports.
Eovaldi, a free agent who starred for the Red Sox during their 2018 playoff run to a World Series title, was seeking a four-year contract, according to earlier reports.
Eovaldi was acquired by Boston in a trade with Tampa Bay on July 25. Used mostly as a starter during the regular season, he went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA. In the playoffs, he allowed four earned runs in 221/3 innings (1.61 ERA).
Eovaldi has been a major priority for the Red Sox since the beginning of the offseason, with manager Alex Cora and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski telling reporters earlier this week that they are strongly interested in a reunion with the righty. Eovaldi had drawn significant interest from clubs like the Astros, Yankees and Padres.
Eovaldi turns 29 in February, so a four-year deal would secure him through his age-32 season. A long-term commitment would come with some injury risk, as Eovaldi underwent Tommy John surgery twice – once during high school and again in August 2016 before missing the entire 2017 season.
This story will be updated.
-
Business
Stocks' decline continues as China tensions are stoked anew
-
Life & Culture
'Vice,' 'A Star is Born,' 'American Crime Story' top Golden Globe nominations
-
Boston Red Sox
Reports: Red Sox re-sign pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
-
Politics
Judge denies LePage stay request in Medicaid expansion lawsuit, but delays enrollment deadline
-
Nation & World
Watch: Texas honors former President George H.W. Bush as 'one of us'