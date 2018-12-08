A father in southern Maine says he believes the future is full of possibilities and potential for his two young children.

But right now, he said, he needs help.

“I am a single father with two daughters who deserve more than what I can give them this year,” the man wrote to the Press Herald Toy Fund.

“I am working part time and looking for another job, and I go back to school at night to get my GED. Then who knows what else I can do with my life and my kids’ lives. Thank you and Merry Christmas.”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 69th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• APPLICATIONS can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 or 791-6600 to have one mailed to you.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

• SEE MORE STORIES about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In loving memory of Roman Maxsimic – Kathy, Kara and Tessa $50

Linda and John Coleman $100

In memory of Stanley and Violet Oliver and Ethel Blair $35

Anonymous $100

In memory of my mother and father, from Paul Thornton $100

In honor of Aidan, Colin, Duke, Ella and a new grandchild soon, from Tari and Ron Joyce $100

In memory of Marilyn Heald Legassey, from Jennifer Muehle $25

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! From Santa $20

Andrea and Dick Hall $150

In memory of Lora Lemanski, who loved Christmas $50

In memory of Susan J. Stevens, our daughter and sister of Rick, Eric, Timothy. Love you, Mom & Dad $100

Merry Christmas! Phil & Diane $100

In memory of our parents, Anna & Dominico, Floridino and Philis Peverada. Love, Tony & Angie Peverado & family $100

Edward & Nina Comiskey $100

Paul & Kathy Hassett $50

Nancy Babcock $35

Irene M. Reilly $20

Mark Tux Turkel $75

In loving memory of Ralph & Hazel Moore, Elizabeth McKague, Roland Hughes and Tracy Hansen Sr. $25

In memory of Kathy Lowell $50

Total for year $38,546

