MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The celebratory mob scene in the corner of the end zone broke out far from Ryan Tannehill, leaving him in the open field, running and screaming as he waved his arms.

Since he couldn’t find anyone to hug, he flopped to the grass on his back, the job done and the game won.

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake heads toward the end zone for a touchdown on the final play of the game, finishing a 69-yard pass play that gave Miami a 34-33 win over the New England Patriots. Associated Press/Lynne Sladky Watch video of the final play Related Headlines Stunning loss will be character test for Patriots

“I collapsed – just the emotion of the whole thing,” Tannehill said.

Seven seconds from defeat, Tannehill threw a short pass and then watched his teammates save the season.

Kenyan Drake ran the last 52 yards as the Dolphins scored on a pass and double lateral on the final play Sunday to beat the New England Patriots, 34-33.

“They just made one more play than we did,” Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said.

And what a play.

The Patriots were on the verge of clinching their 10th consecutive AFC East title when the Dolphins lined up at their 31 after a kickoff return, trailing 33-28.

“We had them right where we wanted,” Tannehill said dryly. “Not really surprised with how things turned out.”

He threw a 14-yard pass to Kenny Stills, who lateraled to DeVante Parker, who quickly lateraled to Drake along the sideline. Drake evaded a tackle near midfield, cut toward the middle and found a seam, helped by a block from guard Ted Larsen at the 30.

Drake beat two Patriots to the corner of the end zone – defensive back J.C. Jackson and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was on the field as part of New England’s prevent defense.

“Drake runs a 4.3, and Gronk probably runs a 4.6 or 4.7, so you feel good about that matchup,” Tannehill said.

Then came one last pass to punctuate the play – Drake reared back for a celebratory heave into the stands as the Dolphins’ bench emptied and teammates swarmed him.

“Football,” said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, “is a crazy game.”

The Dolphins call the play “Boise” because it was borrowed from the Boise State playbook, and they had been working on it all year.

“You rep it in practice over and over,” receiver Kenny Stills said. “Sometimes it’s like, ‘Why are we doing this?’ And now we know why.”

The play was the longest from scrimmage to win a regular-season game with no time remaining in the fourth quarter since the 1970 merger.

Brady threw for a season-high 358 yards and three touchdowns, but the stunned Patriots (9-4) lost in Miami for the fifth time in their last six visits. The Dolphins (7-6) came from behind five times to help their slim wild-card chances.

“We’re playing one week at a time right now,” Miami Coach Adam Gase said. “Any loss could be the end.”

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed an extra point for the first time in 38 tries this season early in the game and also missed a 42-yard field goal. But his 32-yarder to cap a 55-yard drive put the Patriots ahead 30-28 with 6:45 left.

Belichick opted to have Gostkowski kick a 22-yarder in the closing seconds rather than pin the Dolphins near their goal line. Miami returned the kickoff to the 31 – and on the next play pulled off a miracle.

Brady broke the NFL record for career touchdown passes, including postseason, and now has 582, three more than Peyton Manning. His scores covered 2 yards to Julian Edelman, 37 to Cordarrelle Patterson and 16 to Gronkowski.

Tannehill missed two plays at the end of the first half after a teammate stepped on his right foot. He returned to start the second half, and his 23-yard touchdown pass to Brice Butler put the Dolphins ahead 28-27 late in the third quarter.

But they managed only three first downs and no points thereafter – until the final play.

FRANTIC SEQUENCE

The teams swapped touchdowns and the lead for five consecutive possessions in the second quarter over an entertaining span covering less than 11 minutes.

Miami’s fourth-string running back, Brandon Bolden, who spent six years with the Patriots, scored untouched on a career-long 54-yard run up the middle, then added a 6-yard scoring run.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

The Patriots squandered a scoring chance at the end of the first half. With 14 seconds left and no timeouts, Brady took the snap at the Miami 2 and was sacked by Robert Quinn, and the clock ran out, leaving the Patriots with a 27-21 lead.

Share

< Previous

Next >