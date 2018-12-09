PHOENIX — Admiral Schofield hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left and scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half, helping No. 7 Tennessee knock off top-ranked Gonzaga 76-73 in the Colangelo Classic on Sunday.

Tennessee (7-1) fought back from a nine-point, second-half deficit.

Reigning SEC player of the year Grant Williams fouled out with 2:30 left, but the Volunteers went up two when Schofield banked in a 3-pointer with 1:20 seconds remaining.

After Rui Hachimura tied it with two free throws, Schofield hit a long 3 and Tennessee held on for its first win over a No. 1 team since beating Kansas in 2010.

Gonzaga (9-1) had two shots at a tying 3-pointer, but Zach Norvell Jr. and Hachimura missed.

Hachimura and Brandon Clarke each scored 21 points for the Bulldogs.

(4) VIRGINIA 57, VCU 49: Kyle Guy scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, and Ty Jerome had 11 of his 14 in the second half as the Cavaliers (9-0) beat the Rams (7-3) in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Former UMaine forward Isaac Vann led VCU with 10 points.

(6) NEVADA 74, GRAND CANYON 66: Jordan Carolina had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Wolfpack (10-0) used a late run to finally shake the Antelopes (5-4) in the Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.

(15) VIRGINIA TECH 81, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 44: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points to lead the Hokies (8-1) past the Bulldogs (2-9), at Blacksburg, Virginia.

FOOTBALL

FCS SEMIFINALS: Maine’s semifinal against Eastern Washington in the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cheney, Washington.

The seventh-seeded Black Bears (10-3) advanced to the semifinals for the first time with a 23-18 win Friday night at No. 2 Weber State, which is the only FCS team to defeat third-seeded Eastern Washington (11-2). The Eagles’ other loss was against Washington State.

Eastern Washington defeated Big Sky rival Cal-Davis on Saturday, 34-29.

The Maine-Eastern Washington winner will play for the national championship Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas, against North Dakota State or San Diego State, who meet Friday night.

Both semifinals are on ESPN2.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MICHIGAN STATE 88, (3) OREGON 82: Jenna Allen scored 27 points – including a big 3-pointer in the final minute, and the Spartans (8-1) upset the Ducks (7-1) in East Lansing, Michigan.

Up by three late in the fourth quarter, the Spartans ran the shot clock down and got the ball to Allen, who sank a 3-pointer with 34.7 seconds left.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 29 points for Oregon.

(5) LOUISVILLE 80, (19) KENTUCKY 75: Asia Durr scored 32 points as the Cardinals (10-0) held off the visiting Wildcats (9-1).

The Cardinals (10-0) appeared to have the game in control with an 18-point lead midway through the third quarter and a 67-52 lead entering the fourth. But Kentucky rallied to within four twice in the final 30 seconds as Louisville missed a series of free throws.

Rhyne Howard had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Kentucky.

(9) TENNESSEE 88, (12) TEXAS 82: Meme Jackson scored a career-best 33 points, Evina Westbrook had 23 and the Vols (8-0) defeated the Longhorns (7-2) in Austin, Texas.

(14) MINNESOTA 77, BOSTON COLLEGE 69: Destiny Pitts scored a career-high 35 points and the Golden Gophers (9-0) used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat Eagles (8-2) in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Taylor Ortlepp hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Boston College.

Share

< Previous

Next >