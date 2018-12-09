KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harrison Butker atoned for a 43-yard miss as time expired by hitting a 36-yard field goal in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs stopped the Baltimore Ravens on fourth down to clinch a playoff spot with a 27-24 victory Sunday.

The Chiefs (10-2) twice converted on fourth down before Patrick Mahomes threw a tying touchdown pass to Damien Williams with 53 seconds left. Moments later, Justin Houston strip-sacked Lamar Jackson to give Butker a chance to win the game in regulation.

Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree tries to fend off Kansas City cornerback Kendall Fuller during the Chiefs' 27-24 overtime victory Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press/Charlie Riedel

He missed that one. He didn’t miss his second chance.

The Ravens (7-6) marched across midfield as they tried to answer in overtime, but a holding penalty put them in a bind. Jackson was sacked by Houston and Dee Ford – and wound up leaving the game – and Robert Griffin III threw two incompletions to end it.

Mahomes threw for 377 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Tyreek Hill caught eight passes for 139 yards, including three in overtime to set up the winning field goal.

SAINTS 28, BUCCANEERS 14: Drew Brees threw for one touchdown and ran for another to help visiting New Orleans (11-2) rally from an 11-point halftime deficit and clinch its second straight NFC South title.

Brees threw a 1-yard TD pass to Zach Line, then scored on a 1-yard sneak as the Saints avenged a season-opening loss to the Bucs (5-8) and also rebounded from a defeat last week at Dallas.

COWBOYS 29, EAGLES 23: Dak Prescott threw his third touchdown pass to Amari Cooper on the first possession of overtime, and Dallas (8-5) took a big step toward the NFC East title with a win over visiting Philadelphia (6-7).

On third down, defensive back Rasul Douglas tipped a pass into the air, and Cooper grabbed it and had a clear path to the end zone from the Philadelphia 7. The Cowboys used almost all of the 10-minute overtime, scoring with 1:55 remaining.

The Cowboys finished with 576 yards, their most since gaining 578 against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973.

RAIDERS 24, STEELERS 21: Derek Carr threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Derek Carrier with 21 seconds left to put Oakland (3-10) ahead before Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell slipped on a potential game-tying 40-yard field goal on the final play.

The Raiders remained the only AFC opponent that Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger has never beaten on the road. He fell to 0-4 in Oakland, despite returning from a rib injury to throw a 1-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 2:55 remaining.

The Steelers (7-5-1) suffered their third straight loss.

CHARGERS 26, BENGALS 21: Philip Rivers threw for 220 yards and Michael Badgley kicked four field goals, including a team-record 59-yarder, as Los Angeles (10-3) beat visiting Cincinnati (5-8).

49ERS 20, BRONCOS 14: George Kittle caught an 85-yard touchdown pass on the way to 210 yards receiving – all in the first half – and became the first San Francisco tight end with a 1,000-yard season as the 49ers (3-10) won at home, snapping a three-game winning streak for Denver (6-7).

Kittle finished just shy of Shannon Sharpe’s NFL record by a tight end of 214 yards receiving.

LIONS 17, CARDINALS 3: Darius Slay returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, and Detroit (5-8) got its first win in Arizona (3-10) since 1993.

COLTS 24, TEXANS 21: Andrew Luck threw for 399 yards and two touchdowns, and T.Y. Hilton had 199 receiving yards as visiting Indianapolis (7-6) snapped a nine-game winning streak for Houston (9-4).

BROWNS 26, PANTHERS 20: Baker Mayfield outplayed Cam Newton, Jarvis Landry caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score, and Cleveland (5-7-1) damaged Carolina’s playoff hopes, sending the visiting Panthers (6-7) to their fifth straight loss.

Mayfield threw a 51-yard TD pass into traffic to Landry, who had a 3-yard scoring run and added a long run early in the fourth quarter to set up a go-ahead touchdown.

PACKERS 34, FALCONS 20: Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and set an NFL record for interception-free football, and Green Bay (5-7-1) won its first game under interim head coach Joe Philbin.

The Packers limited Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan after a game-opening touchdown drive to hand visiting Atlanta (4-9) its fifth straight loss.

Rodgers was 21 of 32 for 196 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb in the left side of the end zone for a 27-7 lead. That throw gave Rodgers 359 consecutive attempts without an interception, breaking the record held by New England’s Tom Brady (358 in 2010-11).

GIANTS 40, WASHINGTON 16: Saquon Barkley rushed for 170 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown to surpass 1,000 yards for the season, and Eli Manning threw for three scores as visiting New York (5-8) effectively ended already-slim playoff hopes for Washington (6-7).

JETS 27, BILLS 23: Elijah McGuire scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 1:17 remaining, and Sam Darnold won a battle of rookie quarterbacks as New York (4-9) beat visiting Buffalo (4-9) to snap a six-game losing streak.

Share

< Previous

Next >