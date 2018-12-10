BRUNSWICK — Elena Clifford’s shot from the high post broke a tie in the second period Monday and Portland/Deering went on to a 5-2 victory against Brunswick in a girls’ hockey game at Watson Arena.

Clifford’s shot slipped below goalie Nadia Leiner’s glove to the short side, giving Portland (2-2) a 3-2 lead over the Dragons (0-4) with 5:23 to play in the period.

Caroline Lerch added a goal two minutes later and Emily Demers ended the scoring with an empty-netter in the final seconds.

Demers finished with two goals and an assist. Lerch also had a pair of goals. Greta White and Beth Labbe scored for Brunswick.

Leiner kept the Dragons in the game with 26 saves. Christiana Gannon had 14 saves for Portland.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

HEBRON ACADEMY 38, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 30: The Lumberjacks (2-0) held Seacoast Christian (0-1) to two points over a 14-minute span at Hebron.

Seacoast Christian led 15-8 at the end of one quarter before Hebron took over in the second and third.

Franceska Halloran led Hebron with 16 points and Allyson Walsh added 14. Reily New had five blocks.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BOOTHBAY REGION 80, LISBON 52: Steve Reny scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter as the Seahawks (1-0) used a 27-8 run for a 60-42 lead over the Greyhounds (0-2) at Boothbay Harbor.

Hunter Croker had 18 points for Boothbay, Ben Pearce added 10 and Nick Morley pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

