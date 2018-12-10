A longtime employee of the Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership has been promoted to lead the organization starting next year.

Larry Robinson, center director, has been selected by the group’s board as the new Maine MEP president. Robinson will repalce Muriel Mosher, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

“Since joining the organization as a project manager in 2004, Larry has helped clients achieve more than $30 million in impacts,” said board chair Carl Spang in a release announcing the appointment. “He has an extensive knowledge of Maine’s manufacturing sector and has a proven track record of success.”

Robinson has served as Maine MEP’s center director since 2012. In that role, he led the Maine MEP field staff in efforts to foster manufacturing innovation and economic growth.

Prior to joining Maine MEP, Robinson worked for more than two decades in manufacturing, including as program manager for the electronics manufacturer Sanmina-SCI and as process engineering group leader at Hussey Seating Co. in North Berwick.

Robinson serves on the board of the New England Trade Adjustment Assistance Center, and previously served on the Industrial Technology Advisory Board at the University of Southern Maine-School of Technology and the New England Board of Higher Education.

