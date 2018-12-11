A decade ago, dozens of brave girls and young women accused hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein of luring them to his South Florida mansion and sexually exploiting them.

As a four-part Miami Herald investigative expose reveals, the U.S. attorney at the time gave Epstein a sweetheart deal, despite having prepared an indictment chock full of evidence he had committed multiple crimes against minors.

Epstein pleaded guilty to two counts of prostitution, provided some unknown measure of assistance to the feds’ case against Bear Stearns and got off with 13 months in jail.

The prosecutor who folded, Alex Acosta, is now U.S. secretary of labor.

The Justice Department needs to dive deep into his inner dealings to determine just how Epstein managed to walk.

And if Acosta wants to oversee a department that enforces child labor and human trafficking laws, he’d better explain himself, right quick.

Share

< Previous

filed under: