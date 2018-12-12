YARMOUTH — A manual recount has upheld the passage of a new town ordinance establishing a Rental Housing Advisory Committee and requiring landlords to give tenants 75 days’ notice for rent increases.

requiring that concluded Tuesday revealed only a minor change in results of the Election Day vote on local Question 4.

After a recount of the votes was completed on Tuesday and the final margin in favor of the referendum was 25 votes, 2,423 to 2,398, with 561 ballots left blank.

The town initially reported the ordinance passed on Nov. 6 by 33 votes, 2,423 to 2,390. Eight ballots that were categorized as blank by scanners on election day were found to be votes against the proposal during the recount, which was held at Town Hall.

Resident Craig Martin and others collected 160 signatures calling for the recount and submitted them to the clerk’s office Nov. 16. The town requires 100 signatures.

Martin, who said petition-signers wanted the vote verified by people, not machines, had help collecting signatures from members of a group called “No On 4,” which campaigned against the proposed ordinance.

