They are L.A.’s “other” team, the city’s basically unwanted No. 2 franchise behind the Rams. They have the “other” quarterback from the 2004 class headlined by two-time Super Bowl winners Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger.

But Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers just might be Super Bowl-bound this season.

That is a possibility at least worth contemplating after they won in dramatic fashion Thursday night in Kansas City, overcoming three separate 14-point deficits and finally beating the Chiefs 29-28 on a touchdown and a 2-point conversion with 4 seconds remaining.

Coach Anthony Lynn made the daring call to go for the win rather than kick the extra point and head to overtime. And Rivers made it work with a 2-point pass to wide-open receiver Mike Williams, who also had three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) on the night.

“We just kept playing,” Rivers told Fox after the game. “This place is unbelievable to play in – hard, tough. … What a call by Coach Lynn to go for 2. He said, ‘The heck with it. Let’s just win it now.’ ”

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth and improved to 11-3, tying them with the Chiefs both atop the AFC West and for the AFC’s best record.

The Chiefs beat the Chargers in the season opener and still hold the tiebreaker advantage by virtue of a superior division record. They can capture the division title and secure the AFC’s top playoff seed by winning their final two regular season games.

But if they slip up, the Chargers are right on their heels. The Chiefs have a difficult road game at Seattle in Week 16 before closing at home against the Oakland Raiders. The Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens and then play at Denver.

“The Chiefs could still win out and win the division,” Rivers said. “But at least we gave ourselves a chance and we know we’re gonna be in the tournament. Hopefully we get to play them again. We’re a long way from that. But this is an unbelievable football team.”

It was Rivers’ 11th career victory via a comeback from 14 points down or greater, the most such triumphs of any active quarterback. He perhaps is shoving his way into the league MVP conversation alongside fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Drew Brees of the Saints.

Rivers has had a tremendous career. But he hasn’t had the Super Bowl glory that his 2004 draft-mates, Manning and Roethlisberger, have experienced.

TITANS: Tennessee will be without outside linebacker Brian Orakpo on Sunday for its key road game against the New York Giants, and it also added quarterback Marcus Mariota to the injury report with an abdomen problem.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle will be without one of its three running backs Sunday after rookie Rashaad Penny was ruled out with a knee injury.

RAIDERS: Receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse.

EAGLES: Carson Wentz’s back injury means Nick Foles gets another opportunity to rescue the Eagles.

Coach Doug Pederson said Wentz does not require surgery for a stress fracture in his back and the injury could take up to three months to heal.

The quarterback is listed as “doubtful” for Sunday night’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles and is scheduled to travel with the team.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville released Barry Church, a safety who was benched last month but who started 27 consecutive games over two seasons.

STEELERS: Running back James Conner is listed as questionable to face the Patriots in a pivotal game for the Steelers (7-5-1) because of an ankle injury.

OFFICIAL: A person familiar with the move says the NFL has fined umpire Roy Ellison $9,300 and reinstated him from administrative leave after his dispute in Miami with Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes.

DOLPHINS: NFL interception co-leader Xavien Howard is doubtful for Sunday’s game at Minnesota as he recovers from a knee injury.

JETS: New York placed running back Isaiah Crowell on season-ending injured reserve with a toe injury.

GIANTS: Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his second straight game with a quad injury.

Share

< Previous

Next >