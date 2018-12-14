NEW HIRES

Carl Osgood joined The Montalvo Corp. as head assembler. Osgood has six years of experience as a facilities maintenance supervisor for Colonial Healthcare and Hillhouse Assisted Living.

PROMOTIONS

At Intermed, Stephanie Peters was promoted to chief operating officer. Peters joined InterMed in 2015 as director of primary care.

Stephanie Mills was promoted to senior director of contracting and payer relations. Mills, who joined InterMed in 2015, also has experience in both the law firm and health plan settings.

University Credit Union promoted Brooke York to branch manager at 154 High St. in Farmington. York, of Farmington, joined the credit union in 2016 as a member services representative. She was promoted to assistant branch manager in 2017. York previously worked at a large financial services firm and a local community bank.

Waterville Creates! pro moted Nate Towne to marketing director. Towne has managed its marketing program since joining the business in 2016.

