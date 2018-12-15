RALEIGH, N.C. — Kayla Jones scored a career-high 14 points and No. 10 North Carolina State routed Maine 84-46 on Saturday night.

Aislinn Konig and Elissa Cunane added 11 points apiece, and Kiara Leslie and Grace Hunter each scored 10 for the Wolfpack (11-0), who extended the second-best start in program history.

N.C. State shot a season-best 56.9 percent, forced Maine into a season-worst 27 percent shooting and held the Black Bears without a field goal for the final 6 minutes of the first half while taking a 50-17 halftime lead.

Kelly Fogarty scored a season-best 13 points and Parise Rossignol added 10 for the Black Bears (7-3), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Blanca Millan, who leads the America East with a 20.2-point average and was coming off a 36-point performance, was held to six points on 2-of-13 shooting.

SOUTHERN MAINE 74, REGIS 52: Kristen Curley came off the bench and scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as the Huskies (7-2) beat the Pride (1-6) in Weston, Massachusetts.

Alexa Srolovitz chipped in with 11 points and Jackie Luckhardt had seven points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Huskies.

(4) LOUISVILLE 92, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 59: Dana Evans scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Cardinals (11-0) past the Norse (1-6).

(11) STANFORD 68, (3) BAYLOR 63: Alanna Smith had 21 points and eight rebounds and the Cardinal (7-1) held on to beat the Bears (8-1) in Stanford, California.

(18) KENTUCKY 72, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 55: Maci Morris led a balanced attack with 14 points, and the Wildcats (10-1) used a strong start to beat the Blue Raiders (7-3) in Lexington, Kentucky.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) KANSAS 74, VILLANOVA 71: Dedric Lawson had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Jayhawks (9-0) beat the Wildcats (8-4) in Lawrence, Kansas.

(3) TENNESSEE 102, MEMPHIS 92: Admiral Schofield scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds as the Volunteers (8-1) beat the Tigers (5-5) in Memphis, Tennessee.

(5) MICHIGAN 70, WESTERN MICHIGAN 62: Charles Matthews matched a season high with 25 points in a win over the Broncos (5-5) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(14) BUFFALO 73, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 65: Nick Perkins had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Bulls beat the Salukis (7-5) to improve to 10-0, in Amherst, New York.

(15) OHIO STATE 73, BUCKNELL 71: Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 20 points and the Buckeyes (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten) held off the Bison (4-4) in Columbus, Ohio.

(23) FURMAN 93, UNC WILMINGTON 50: Clay Mounce tied his career high with 26 points and had 10 rebounds as the Paladins (5-0) ran past the Seahawks (4-7) in Greenville, South Carolina.

(25) INDIANA 71, BUTLER 68: Rob Phinisee hit a deep, buzzer-beating 3-pointer, and Juwan Morgan scored a career-high 35 points to give the Hoosiers (9-2) a victory over the Bulldogs (7-3) in Indianapolis.

OLD DOMINION 68, (25) SYRACUSE 62: B.J. Stith scored all of his 18 points in the second half, and the Monarchs (8-3) overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to stun the Orange (7-3) in Syracuse, New York.

