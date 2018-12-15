Brandon Halverson recorded 46 saves, and Alex Kile scored the decisive goal in the shootout as the Maine Mariners defeated the Worcester Railers 2-1 at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Nick Sorkin scored for Worcester (11-12-3-1) at 15:03 of the first period before Maine (14-11-0-1) tied it on a goal by Sean Day with 1:19 left in the second.

Evan Buthenis stopped 24 shots for Worcester.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway won a downhill race by a large margin at Selva di Val Gardena, Italy, that was marred by a nasty crash involving Marc Gisin of Switzerland.

Gisin lost control before a jump midway down the course, flew into the air and landed awkwardly on his side and back. He was then bumped into the air again, and the back of his head hit the snow in a second impact. A hospital listed him in “stable enough” condition.

GOLF

PGA: John and Little John Daly birdied the final six holes for a 13-under 59 and a one-stroke lead in the PNC Father-Son Challenge at Orlando, Florida.

David and Carter Toms were second in the scramble event, and Jack Nicklaus and his grandson, G.T., matched Stewart and Connor Cink at 61. Davis and Dru Love shot 62.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Scott Jamieson will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Maleland, South Africa, after a 68 moved him to 11 under overall and ahead of the overnight leader, David Lipsky.

BOBSLED

WORLD CUP: Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza of the United States combined to win the women’s event at Winterberg, Germany.

Meyers Taylor also drove an all-women team in the four-person men’s event, finishing 19th out of 19 sleds.

SOCCER

CLUB WORLD CUP: Kashima Antlers of Japan beat Chivas of Mexico 3-2 at Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, advancing to a semifinal against Real Madrid.

Also, Al Ain FC beat Esperance Sportive de Tunis 3-0, setting up the other semifinal Tuesday with the South American champion, River Plate of Argentina.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Roman Repilov of Russia won the men’s race at Lake Placid, New York, posting the fastest time in both heats.

The German team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won the doubles event at Lake Placid for the fifth consecutive year.

FOOTBALL

DIVISION II: Rogan Wells tied an NCAA Division II championship-game record with five touchdown passes and Valdosta State (14-0) won its fourth national title with a 49-47 victory over Ferris State (15-1) at McKinney, Texas.

Ferris’ rally from an 11-point deficit fell short when Jevon Shaw’s 2-point conversion pass sailed wide of Keyondre Craig at the back of the end zone with 1:37 left.

CURE BOWL: Darius Bradwell rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tulane (7-6) to its first postseason victory in 16 years, a 41-24 win over intrastate rival Louisiana-Lafayette (7-7) at Orlando, Florida.

NEW MEXICO BOWL: Jordan Love threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns, and Jalen Greene had six catches for 151 yards and a score to help Utah State (11-2) rout North Texas (9-4) 52-13 at Albuquerque.

LAS VEGAS BOWL: Ronnie Rivers rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns, Tank Kelly had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown and No. 19 Fresno State (12-2) beat Arizona State (7-6).

