high schools

Samantha Donnell and Shani Plante’s hot shooting in the first quarter put Old Orchard Beach on its way to a 61-36 victory over Hebron Academy on Monday in a girls’ basketball game at Old Orchard Beach.

Donnell scored seven of her 12 points and Plante six of her game-high 20 in the opening quarter when the Seagulls (4-1) opened a 20-5 lead.

Allyson Walsh paced the Lumberjacks (3-2) with 15 points.

n Faith Blethen scored 28 points to lead Boothbay (3-0) to a 55-46 win at Monmouth Academy (1-3).

Glory Blethen added 11 points for the Seahawks.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Charles Tieszen scored seven of his 16 points during a 13-4 run in the second quarter as Seacoast Christian (2-2) pulled away to a 47-40 win over Pine Tree Academy (1-2) at South Berwick.

Chris Amisi scored a game-high 21 points for the Breakers.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Lily Weinrich scored four goals as Yarmouth/Freeport (5-1) rolled to a 7-1 victory over Mt. Ararat/Morse (1-6) at Travis Roy Ice Arena in Yarmouth.

FOOTBALL

HALL OF FAME: David Baker is remaining president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame under a five-year extension and will take the role of chairman of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village.

Baker will oversee the $889 million mixed-use development project underway around the Hall of Fame’s campus in Canton, Ohio. He began running the hall in 2014.

tennis

WTA: The women’s tour approved rule changes that are meant to ensure players are not penalized after they return from pregnancy or an injury that causes a long absence.

The changes were prompted in part by the experiences of former No. 1 players Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, both of whom returned to competition after giving birth.

The WTA announced that players returning to the tour may use a special ranking for up to three years after the birth of a child, and the exemption can be used for seedings at big events.

SOCCER

MLS: Major League Soccer is shortening its season by a month, going to single-elimination playoffs and scheduling its 2019 MLS Cup final for Nov. 10 in its earliest finish since 2002.

The league announced the change and will have an all-knockout postseason in place of a two-leg format for the conference semifinals and finals. MLS started using a two-leg, total-goals format in 2003.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Marcel Hirscher extended his dominance at Alta Badia in Italy by winning a parallel giant slalom night race to tie fellow Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell for third on the World Cup’s all-time wins list.

Hirscher beat unheralded Thibaut Favrot of France in the final by 0.14 seconds.

– Staff/news service report

Share

< Previous

Next >