AUBURN — A couple injured in a 2017 crash that killed two others during a Maine charitable motorcycle ride has sued the family of the motorcyclist they say caused the chain-reaction crash.

A lawsuit filed in Androscoggin County Superior Court by Torri McGraw and Trevor Proctor says 25-year-old Aaron White-Sevigny caused the crash during the United Bikers Toy Run along Interstate 95 in Augusta. McGraw and Proctor also named United Bikers of Maine.

The couple says they suffered cuts caused from sliding on the road.

A United Bikers spokesman said the organization is reviewing the lawsuit and has no immediate comment.

Police say the collision happened when White-Sevigny drifted into the passing lane and was struck by a pickup truck. White-Sevigny died at a hospital; 58-year-old motorcyclist Jamie Gross died at the scene.

