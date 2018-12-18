DONGGUAN, China — The chairman of Huawei called on the United States, Australia and other governments to provide evidence to back up claims that the Chinese tech giant is a security risk, as the company launched a public relations effort to defuse fears that threaten its role in next-generation communications.

Accusations against the biggest global supplier of network gear stem from “ideology and geopolitics,” Ken Hu complained Tuesday. He warned that excluding Huawei from the rollout of fifth-generation telecoms will raise costs and hamper innovation.

Hu talked to American, European and Asian reporters who were invited to Huawei headquarters as part of efforts to tamp down concerns that the company says are unfounded.

If governments have evidence “it should be made known,” Hu said, adding that governments don’t have to disclose information publicly but at least should show phone companies that will be blocked from using Huawei technology.

Australia and New Zealand have blocked use of Huawei technology in 5G networks. The U.S. and Taiwan also restrict use of Huawei products. Japan’s cybersecurity agency says suppliers like Huawei that are considered high-risk will be excluded from government procurement.

