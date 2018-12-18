The Trump administration adds insult to injury by apparently attempting to cover up the death of 7-year old Jackeline Caal, who was fleeing Guatemala with her father, a tragedy that sheds further light on the immigration crisis.
The hypocrisy and cruel words by Kirstjen Nielsen, head of homeland security, should appall every American citizen.
The sight of U.S. border agents (recorded on video footage broadcast on TV) dumping jugs of water left in the desert by compassionate people for those in need – and laughing while emptying them – is unbelievable.
Is this the kindness and benevolence that Americans have been historically known for? I can only be outraged by what I see, and can only weep for what some in America have become.
Petros Panagakos
Portland
