RALEIGH, N.C. — Markell Johnson had career highs of 27 points and five 3-pointers to help North Carolina State upset No. 7 Auburn 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Devon Daniels scored all 15 of his points after halftime for the Wolfpack (10-1), who led nearly all night before pushing ahead for good in the final 10 minutes.

N.C. State shot 58 percent after halftime behind Johnson and Daniels. Johnson stood out with 19 points after the break, including a run of 10 straight points during one critical 75-second sequence.

J’Von McCormick scored 14 points for the Tigers (9-2), who shot 48 percent but committed a season-high 25 turnovers.

(3) TENNESSEE 83, SAMFORD 70: Jordan Bone set career highs with 24 points and 11 assists, and host Tennessee (9-1) beat Samford (10-3) for its fifth consecutive victory.

Bone shot 11 of 16 and committed only two turnovers. Admiral Schofield scored 18 points, and Grant Williams had 13 of his 16 points after halftime to help the Volunteers snap Samford’s three-game winning streak.

(5) VIRGINIA 69, SOUTH CAROLINA 52: Ty Jerome had a season-high 25 points and the Cavaliers added to their perfect start with a victory at South Carolina (4-6).

The Cavaliers improved to 10-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

(11) FLORIDA STATE 95, NORTH FLORIDA 81: Mfiondu Kabengele scored a career-high 24 points and host Florida State (10-1) won its fifth straight, pulling away from North Florida (5-8).

(13) VIRGINIA TECH 82, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 60: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half, and the Hokies (10-1), playing at home, beat North Carolina A&T (4-7) for their fifth consecutive victory.

(17) MISSISSIPPI STATE 98, WOFFORD 87: Lamar Peters and Aric Holman each scored 19 points, and host Mississippi State (10-1) rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to win its seventh straight, beating Wofford (9-4).

(22) INDIANA 86, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 53: Devonte Green scored 19 points, freshman Romeo Langford recorded his second double-double and Indiana (10-2) beat the visiting Bears (4-7).

The Hoosiers have won five straight, though this was their first victory by more than three points during the streak.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) CONNECTICUT 72, OKLAHOMA 63: Napheesa Collier had 23 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and the Huskies (10-0) overcame a 12-point, second-half deficit at Oklahoma (3-7).

Katie Lou Samuelson added 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Connecticut win its 125th consecutive regular-season game.

(2) NOTRE DAME 94, WESTERN KENTUCKY 53: Marina Mabrey scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and the Irish (10-1) shot a blistering 69.8 percent in a rout at home against Western Kentucky (5-8).

Share

< Previous