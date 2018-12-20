FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon says he is stepping away from football in order to focus on his mental health.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday morning, Gordon said his decision was spurred by him feeling recently that he could have a better grasp on things mentally. He thanked the Patriots for their support and vowed to work his way back.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 4 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

“I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level,” Gordon said in the tweet. “I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health.”

Gordon, 27, has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for violations of its drug policies since being drafted by the Browns in 2012. Any sort of violation of NFL substance abuse policy could lead to another indefinite suspension.

He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Before trading Gordon, Browns officials said they felt it was time to cut ties with him.

Gordon had an All-Pro season in 2013, with 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s had 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns since joining New England.

New England officials have insulated Gordon and focused him on getting acclimated to the team’s highly-disciplined culture since his arrival.

The Patriots had restricted his media availabilities to once per week and following games, while also limiting reporters to a handful of questions during those sessions.

Coach Bill Belichick said last week that from a football standpoint Gordon was thriving, from developing chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady to learning the offensive system.

“He’s a smart kid, so he learns well,” Belichick said. “For better or worse, he’s been in a lot of different systems. I know it was only one team, but it was a lot of different systems up there. Most everything we’ve asked him to do he’s done somewhere along the line for somebody.”

The Patriots released this statement Thursday regarding Gordon: “We support Josh Gordon in his continued efforts to focus on his health. His attempt to do so is a private and personal matter, which we intend to respect.”

Gordon said earlier this month he thought he was settling in well with New England.

“It felt like home a long time ago,” Gordon said. “The atmosphere is very welcoming. It took me a little bit to get acclimated to the area. Other than that, it’s been pretty smooth so far, and that’s due in part to the facility, the organization, just everybody helping me along the way.”

The Patriots acquired Gordon, a fifth-round supplemental draft pick, from the Cleveland Browns in September in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Despite his substance abuse troubles, he led the NFL in receiving yards in his second season in 2013.

This story will be updated.

