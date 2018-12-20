The Washington Nationals agreed to a deal with right-handed starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez, pending a physical, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday night.

Sanchez’s contract is for two years and $19 million with a club option for 2021, giving Washington another veteran arm in a rotation that was thinned of its depth when Tanner Roark was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds last week.

Sanchez was one of the Nationals’ initial targets after trading Roark, and conversations with Sanchez’s representatives spilled into this week. That led Washington to add the 34-year-old who finished 7-6 with a 2.83 ERA with the Atlanta Braves last season.

Sanchez, who has split much of his career between the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers, finished with a career-low 2.57 ERA in 2013 and finished fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting at the end of that season. He has since turned in up-and-down results as a back-of-the-rotation starter, but saw his numbers greatly improve with the Braves in 2018. He was particularly tough on Washington, posting a 1.50 ERA in 18 innings against the team this past year.

MARINERS: Left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup and Seattle agreed to a one-year contract that pays $610,000 in the major leagues and $140,000 in the minors, adding depth to an overhauled bullpen.

Rosscup started this year with Colorado, spent the entire first half of the season on the disabled list and was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers in July. He had two more stints on the DL due to finger and calf injuries, and was limited to 17 appearances and 111/3 innings.

ANGELS: Los Angeles added to its pitching staff, agreeing to a $9 million, one-year deal with Trevor Cahill.

Cahill can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings: $250,000 each for 100, 110, 120 and 130, and $500,000 for 170. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus the first time during the deal he is traded.

ASTROS: Reliever Joe Smith had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be out 6 to 8 months.

Smith had the surgery on his left leg Tuesday after getting hurt while working out last week.

DIAMONDBACKS: Joe Garagiola Jr., one of the architects of the 2001 World Series champions, is returning to Arizona as a special adviser to the president and CEO, Derrick Hall.

PADRES: Ian Kinsler finalized an $8 million, two-year contract with San Diego, which cleared space on the 40-man roster by designating veteran left-hander Clayton Richard for assignment.

It’s expected that Kinsler will play second base.

CUBS: The team announced a multiyear contract extension to its radio play-by-play announcer, Pat Hughes.

ROCKIES: A person familiar with the negotiations said infielder Daniel Murphy has agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract.

