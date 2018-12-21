BOISE, Idaho — Zach Wilson set a BYU record and tied the NCAA bowl mark with 18-of-18 passing, throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars’ 49-18 victory over Western Michigan on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Wilson tied the NCAA bowl record for completion percentage set by Riley Skinner at 11 of 11 for Wake Forest in the 2008 EagleBank Bowl.

Down 10-7 at halftime, BYU (7-6) scored 28 points in the third quarter.

Western Michigan (7-6) rolled up 192 yards of offense in the first half, then managed only 41 yards on 18 plays in the decisive third quarter.

BAHAMAS BOWL: Anthony Jones had three touchdown runs to complete his comeback story, and Florida International survived a horrible start to beat Toledo 35-32 at Nassau, Bahamas.

Jones missed much of the season after being one of the two FIU players who were injured in a drive-by shooting in September. He scored on runs of 6, 30 and 18 yards to help the Panthers (9-4) set a school record for victories.

Eli Peters had three touchdown passes and threw for 264 yards for Toledo (7-6).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(10) MICHIGAN STATE 99, OAKLAND 69: Cassius Winston scored a season-high 26 points, leading the Spartans (10-2) to a win over Oakland (4-9) at East Lansing, Michigan, their fifth straight victory.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(7) OREGON 115, UC IRVINE 69: Ruthy Hebard scored 23 points on 11-of-12 shooting and had 15 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu added her NCAA-record 14th triple-double and the Ducks (11-1) beat UC Irvine (9-2) at Eugene, Oregon.

A day after setting the triple-double mark, Ionescu grabbed her 10th rebound in the fourth quarter to complete the triple-double. She also had 13 points and 14 assists.

(8) STANFORD 62, BUFFALO 55: Alanna Smith scored 30 points and Stanford (8-1) pulled away to beat Buffalo (7-3) in a homecoming for Cardinal Coach Tara VanDerveer, who played her final two high school seasons at Buffalo Seminary.

(9) TENNESSEE 80, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 61: Meme Jackson scored 23 points and shot 7 of 12 from 3-point range, and the Volunteers (9-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season, beating East Tennessee State (2-13) at Knoxville.

(10) N.C. STATE 78, TENNESSEE-CHATTANOOGA 58: Freshman Elissa Cunane scored 18 points and North Carolina State (12-0) started fast and cruised at Tennessee-Chattanooga (4-9).

(15) SYRACUSE 87, DUQUESNE 71: Tiana Mangakahia had 20 points and nine assists to help the Orange (10-2) beat the Dukes (5-5) in the first night of the St. Pete Shootout in Florida.

Share

< Previous

Next >