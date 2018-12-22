“Greetings from New York, Chris!” a Brooklyn-based woman wrote to Christopher Watts on Aug. 23, days after he admitted to murdering his pregnant wife and young daughters, loading the bodies into his truck and dumping them at an oil work site.

“I found myself thinking a lot about you,” Tatiana confessed to the now-convicted killer, “I figured life is too short to hold back . . . so here I am!”

The 29-year-old enclosed a bikini-clad photo of herself on a beach. “So you can place a face to the words. I know what you look like so I thought I’d make it fair,” she flirted. “I hope I’ve put a smile on your face.”

But if Tatiana failed, many others also aimed to cheer him up.

Watts was charged Aug. 20 with multiple counts of first-degree murder, unlawful termination of pregnancy and tampering with a deceased human body. He pleaded guilty. In November, a judge sentenced him to three consecutive life terms in prison – one for each murder victim.

Tatiana’s was just one among many letters he received from hopeful suitors and fans.

Candace, a 39-year-old mother of two, wrote multiple times; her second letter ended with #TEAMCHRIS #LOVEHIM and a doodled heart. “I’ve been watching your interview and I just became attracted to you (don’t ask me why),” she said in one missive, adding that if he wrote back she would “be the happiest girl alive.”

Another woman named Christan began by “addressing the elephant in the room. No, I’m not a creeper or crazy.” She was drawn to Watts when she watched him take a deep breath as the judge read out his murder charges.

She said, “I know how alienating this process can be.”

Tammy, 36, described herself as “a simple girl living in a small town” and included photos. She noted that it was her first time writing to an inmate and that she was “actually very nervous.”

The Ohio-based woman asked Watts, “Why is someone as pretty as me single? And writing to someone in jail?” (She recently came out of a bad breakup, she explained.)

How a woman could fall for a man jailed for killing his family might seem perplexing, but this decades-old phenomenon is far from unusual. Front-page offenders – like Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, Charles Manson and the Menendez brothers – have also been pursued behind bars by countless women.

The incarcerated individual is likely to have become part of a sadomasochistic fantasy for many of these women, given how popular true-crime shows are and how accessible the offenders are, said Katherine Pier, a psychiatrist on the faculty at the University of California at San Francisco.

“It’s a way of flirting with danger while risking nothing,” said Pier, who has worked with felons. “The women writing killers are often victims of abuse and gravitate toward aggressors. Getting involved with a man behind bars puts them in positions of control. These women will most likely never have the chance to meet the man they’re pursuing.”

Sheila Isenberg, author of “Women Who Love Men Who Kill,” echoed Pier.

It was less about chasing celebrity or being with a notorious killer, Isenberg said. Being in love with a man behind bars is exciting. “You don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s always an adrenaline rush.”

Then came a second type of woman who vies for the attention of someone like Christopher Watts. Isenberg attributed the shift to celebrity-worshiping culture and the rise of social media.

In part, she said, the women who write to killers like Watts want to be famous and well-known also. It is more a case of “Hey I want to be famous; pick me.”

