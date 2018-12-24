MADAWASKA – The Bicycle Coalition of Maine says its annual BikeMaine event saw an increase of more than 10 percent in economic impact this year.

The Acadia in the St. John Valley event took place in September. It was a sold-out ride in northern Aroostook County in far northern Maine, and the bike coalition says it contributed more than $740,000 in statewide economic impact.

The coalition says last year’s event had an economic impact of $660,000. Ride director MaryBeth Luce says the ride’s success shows the coalition is fulfilling “its mission of using bicycle tourism as an economic development tool for Maine.”

Share

< Previous

Next >