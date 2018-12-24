ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Deacon Thomas Mims, born Dec. 14 to Stacy A. Paradis and Zachariah T. Mims of Lewiston. Grandparents are Ann and Michael Valliere of Lewiston, Victoria Jones of Scarborough and James and Ellyn Benoit of Hooksett, New Hampshire. Great-grandparent is Julia Jones of Scarborough.

