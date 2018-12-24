MONDAY
Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, french toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.
WEDNESDAY
Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.
THURSDAY
Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.
FRIDAY
Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Ford F-150 Limited
-
Local & State
Maine native wanted by Putin feels liberated
-
Schools and Education
As feds ease school lunch nutritional standards, Maine schools stay the course
-
Local & State
State plans massive – and expensive – traffic light upgrade
-
News
Toy Fund: Matthew Barron had a vision to help children without toys