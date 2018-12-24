KENNEBUNK

Noel dinner scheduled for St. Martha Church

Christmas Day will offer an opportunity for community members to gather together and share some food and fellowship. A free, annual “Noël Dinner” will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Martha Church, 34 Portland Road, for all who wish to attend.

Takeout orders also can be made in advance by calling 967-1911 and leaving a message with your name and number. Delivery is also available for homebound individuals.

For more details, visit www.communityharvestonline.org.

WELLS

Public library will host two events for adults

The Wells Public Library will host two events for adults this week at 1434 Post Road.

A Conversational French Language Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for an informal approach to practicing or relearning French. This group meets weekly to offer some activities, questions, and other approaches to practicing the language, but mostly it will be up to the group to determine the format.

Fiber Arts also plans to meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday to work on a variety of individual and group needlework projects.

For more information, email Anne Mosey at [email protected] or call 646-8181.

OTISFIELD

Free contradance slated at town Community Hall

A free Family Friendly Community Contradance will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Otisfield Community Hall, at 292 Route 121.

A contradance is made up of long lines of couples. A caller will walk people through each dance. Music will be provided by the ’75 Scottys and friends. Caller is Bill Olson. Singles and new dancers welcomed.

Door Prizes available.

For more details, call Bill at 539-3072.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Musical performance set at community center

Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center will host a musical performance by Rob Duquette at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Begin Family Community Room at 3209 Carrabassett Drive.

Duquette’s children’s music features many original fun songs that carry messages ranging from teeth brushing to being kind. Performing on ukulele, guitar, xylophone and an assortment of percussion instruments from around the globe that catch the attention of children and adults, Duquette brings the message of universal kindness to schools, libraries, corporate events and concert stages, singing songs of multicultural musical awareness to audiences across New England.

This entertaining evening is free and open to the public. Donations to the library are appreciated.

For more details, call 237-3535.

SCARBOROUGH

Congregational church to hold service Monday

All are invited to attend A Christmas Eve Service of Lessons, Carols and Candle Lighting at 7 p.m. Monday at Blue Point Congregational Church, located at 236 Pine Point Road.

ROCKLAND

Community dinner will be served Tuesday

Members of Adas Yoshuron Synagogue and many community volunteers will offer its 29th annual Christmas Day Community Dinner to be served Tuesday at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at White and Limerock streets.

The meal features appetizers donated by area restaurants, followed by roasted turkey with all the trimmings donated by Mainely Poultry, and desserts made by area restaurants.

Appetizers are served at noon and dinner at 1 p.m. The meal is free to the public; all are welcome.

Volunteers are needed and are asked to call 594-4523 or email [email protected]

