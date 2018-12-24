COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer will teach a class in the university’s business school and become an assistant athletic director after he retires following the Rose Bowl.

Meyer will co-teach “Leadership and Character” during the spring semester and be available to up to 198 students. Meyer’s teaching partner will be Army Lt. Col. Charles Buchanan, a senior lecturer at the business school who spent 15 years serving tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo.

Athletic Director Gene Smith has not defined Meyer’s role in the athletic department.

Meyer announced Dec. 4 he would retire after the game against Washington on Jan. 1. He said he needed to leave because of debilitating headaches caused by a cyst in his brain. His season started with a three-game suspension over mismanagement of now-fired assistant Zach Smith, who had been accused of domestic abuse.

ALABAMA: If Tua Tagovailoa had any pain in his left ankle that he severely sprained earlier this month in the SEC championship game, he surely didn’t show it Monday.

The Alabama quarterback walked effortless and was jovial when he stepped off the plane with his teammates at Miami International Airport ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Tagovailoa might not be 100 percent, but that’s not going to stop him from helping Alabama in its quest for a third national title in four years.

CLEMSON: Coach Dabo Swinney said star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and two other players failed NCAA tests for performance-enhancing drugs and might not play in the Cotton Bowl against No. 3 Notre Dame.

Swinney said the NCAA informed Clemson trace amounts of ostarine were found in samples given by Lawrence, reserve offensive tackle Zach Giella and freshman tight end Braden Galloway.

Share

< Previous

Next >