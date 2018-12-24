Police on Monday afternoon were reportedly investigating a report of a home invasion on Alder Park Road in the central Maine town of China.

A woman who lives at a residence on that road reported that the home has been ransacked and that she had been threatened, according to emergency dispatch reports. The road connects with Route 202, also known as Lakeview Drive, and Route 3.

Police were reportedly looking for three people in connection with the reported invasion, — two men and a woman — in a black extended cab pickup truck who may be headed to the Waterville area.

Authorities were not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: