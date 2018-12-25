CAPE ELIZABETH — My father always told me that “it is better to give than to receive,” and I now know the truth to this statement. I am a 76-year-old grandmother, and for the last 24 years I have been teaching this to my grandchildren.

Christmas is the time for getting gifts, and I love it. The excitement of seeing someone you love unwrap a package, and their excitement at what is revealed, are like magic in your heart.

I have eight grandchildren, ranging in age from 6 to 25. I take them to the dollar store (the older ones now buy their own gifts), equipped with a list for all our family members.

They choose an item for everyone on their list – aunts, uncles, grandparents, moms, dads, siblings and cousins. I do not interfere with any of their choices, but at times will encourage it a tiny bit. Carrying a list and a pencil, they painstakingly choose an item for all the names on their list.

We start this at about the age of 3 or 4. Over the years they have bought gifts such as books, soaps and toys. Simple and great. And more often than not, I’ve been amazed at some of their choices and, when offered, their explanations for said gifts.

Among my favorites over the years was a plunger for an 18-year-old girl cousin.

Another spectacular gift choice was a box of doggie poop bags for an uncle who lives alone. Needing to explore this more closely, I said, “But Merry, you realize Uncle does not have a dog, right?”

She smiled and explained that she knew that but that Mr. Tom, who lives down the street from her, has a dog, and she was going to ask him if he would give his dog to Uncle.

Last year’s gift to me, from 5-year-old Cate, was a pink cowboy hat – the first time in my 76 years I received a pink cowboy hat, ever.

We keep the purchases separate in a large bag, and we buy lots of wrapping paper and lots of tape. Each child can buy one $1 item for themselves, which takes much time and selection. This year the two littles bought Santa hats, which they put on immediately and happily, so proud of their purchases.

Home we go – after a visit to Friendly’s – to wrap our presents. Now, one of my grandsons bought a plunger for his dad this year. Though the bottom part is wrapped, the handle is not wrapped at all, but I am told, “It’s OK. Dad will never guess what it is.”

“Yes,” I agree, and it only took 26 pieces of tape to wrap. I help with the tape sometimes, as it gets messed up a lot even if we bought five different rolls. We must be careful not to run out.

Each name is carefully printed on the tag – “From Danny,” “From Mitch,” “From Cate,” “From Merry” – and they are so proud of their work.

The wrapped presents go back into the big bags so they don’t get mixed up, to wait for family Christmas.

The best part comes when we exchange our family gifts. Starting with the youngest, the child passes out his gifts to each family member and gives them a hug (the smiles are priceless). We wait as each person opens their gift, and a “Thank you” is a must. It takes a long time, but it is a magical time for all.

So they learn: “It is better to give than to receive.”

I hope I do not get another Ninja Turtle sword this year, but if I do, that’s OK.

