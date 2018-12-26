Police were forced to subdue a Waterboro man who kicked the side of a cruiser as he was being arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and their child on Christmas Day.

Matthew Gurskis, 39, of Waterboro is charged with two counts of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to an arrest or detention, and aggravated criminal mischief, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a news release.

Deputies were called to a home on Middle Road in Waterboro around 11 p.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a disturbance, King said.

“Upon arrival, deputies found a man and a woman embroiled in a dispute over their child,” he said.

Deputies investigated and determined that Gurskis assaulted the woman – identified as his girlfriend – and their child, but when deputies attempted to arrest him, Gurskis “resisted and had to be restrained.”

As deputies were trying to place him in the cruiser, Gurskis kicked the side of the vehicle, causing some damage.

An intake worker at the York County Jail said Gurskis made bail and was no longer held at the facility as of Wednesday evening.

