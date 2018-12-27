Associated Press

BAGHDAD — President Trump’s surprise trip to Iraq may have quieted criticism at home that he had yet to visit troops in a combat zone, but it has infuriated Iraqi politicians who Thursday demanded the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Trump traveled secretly Wednesday to meet with U.S. military personnel in Iraq.

The abruptness of his visit left lawmakers in Baghdad smarting and drawing unfavorable comparisons to the occupation of Iraq after the 2003 invasion.

“Trump needs to know his limits. The American occupation of Iraq is over,” said Sabah al-Saidi, the head of one of two main blocs in Iraq’s parliament.

