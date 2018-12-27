GORHAM — Mackenzie Holmes scored 39 points Thursday night to lead Gorham to a 57-26 victory against Sanford in an SMAA girls’ basketball game.

The Rams (4-1) built a 31-9 halftime lead and breezed to victory against the Spartans (3-3).

Paige Cote led Sanford with 11 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 47, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 40: Shani Plante scored 14 points, and Samantha Donnell and Emily Greenlee added nine apiece for the Seagulls (4-1), who used a 31-17 advantage in the second half to overcome the Raiders (2-5) at Old Orchard Beach.

Maggie Strohm added seven points, 13 rebounds and nine blocks.

Kayrin Johnson scored 11 points for Fryeburg.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 60, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 29: Tucker Buzzell and Nate Knapp combined for 30 points, outscoring Old Orchard Beach (2-3) as the Raiders (4-2) won at Fryeburg.

Buzzell led Fryeburg with 18 points; Knapp scored 12.

JONESPORT-BEALS 65, TEMPLE ACADEMY 56: Kaiden Crowley scored 24 points to lead the Royals (4-0) past Temple Academy (4-2) at Waterville.

Nathaniel Wiles had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Bereans. Oscar Camarena scored 10 points and Nicholas Blaisdell added eight.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

YORK 3, YARMOUTH 2: Sophia Santamaria scored a hat trick and Meagan Wentworth assisted on all three goals, including the winner 55 seconds into overtime, as York/Traip Academy/Marshwood (4-4-1) edged Yarmouth/Freeport (6-2) at Yarmouth.

Lily Caulfield and Lydia Guay notched second-period goals for Yarmouth.

PORTLAND 8, BIDDEFORD 1: Caroline Lerch had four goals and two assists to power Portland/Deering (3-5) past Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells (0-7) at Biddeford.

Inez Braceras added three goals, Margaret Smith had a goal and an assist, and Olivia Ives added two assists.

Lauren Monson scored from Paige Laverriere for Biddeford.

Share

< Previous

Next >